Skip to main content

Harbaugh: Ravens Need to Be Faster With Playcalling

Baltimore Ravens struggle snapping the ball efficiently.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' inability to get the plays called faster has been an area of frustration for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He has become visibly frustrated by the delay of game penalties. 

In one instance against the Carolina Panthers, Jackson kicked the ball in frustration.

The Ravens are currently tied with the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks for the most delay-of-game penalties with six on the season, according to NFLpenalties.com

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baltimore had a costly delay-of-game penalty last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars that disrupted the entire offense. 

Coach John Harbaugh said the team made the adjustments against Jacksonville, but they need to be better and quicker calling the plays. 

"We ran more no-huddle plays in the second half, things like that," Harbaugh said. "I’m not sure exactly what was going on with the clock. It felt different; the 40-second clock was fine, the 25-second clock was, ‘Man, that was quick,’ but still, it’s on us. We did a lot of substituting in the first half. We were in a little bit more complicated plays and formations a little bit in terms of shifting. I don’t think we got on the field as quick as we can. 

"Maybe even [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] told me, ‘I have to call the play faster.’ I think we can call it faster, communicate it better in the huddle, or whatever. The whole thing needed to be faster, and we did adjust kind of what we were in in the second half to try to make that happen to make sure we could do it. The rhythm and the tempo were not like what we needed them to be at all.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_19516426 (1)
News

Samuel Njoku: Ravens Passing Attack Biggest Barrier to Championship

By Samuel Njoku
USATSI_19517837
News

Loss Magnifies Ravens Weaknesses, But They Still Control Playoff Destiny

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19516426
News

Lamar Jackson Creates Potential Unnecessary Headache for Himself

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19517832
News

Ravens Report Card Vs. Jaguars in Week 12

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19514642
News

Takeaways from Ravens Devastating Loss to Jaguars

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19514671
News

Both Sides of the Ball Struggle in Ravens 28-27 Loss to Jaguars

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19474887
News

Who's Playing, Who's Out for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19474465
News

Pregame Notes for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

By Todd Karpovich