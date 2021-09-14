Ravens Need to Regroup Quickly With Chiefs Matchup Looming

OWINGS MILLS, — The Ravens don't have a lot of time to lament their loss against the Las Vegas Raiders with another prime-time game against the Kansas City Chiefs looming in Week 2.

Kansas City has beaten Baltimore in each of the past three seasons. The Chiefs had a come-from-behind 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns in their opener.

“We have a lot of fight and a lot of heart, but we have a lot of room for improvement," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Where we’re at right now, I just feel like this was a tough one. The biggest thing is that we have to learn from it and have a strong week.

"We have another tough opponent coming into our house, opening up our home game, so we have to be at our best. This is one of those things, but our team is a tough team. We know we have a lot of heart, but we have to find a way to win ballgames like this.”

The Ravens were in control early against the Raiders before they began to fae down the stretch in the 33-27 overtime loss. Baltimore gave up 23 points and 327 yards after halftime.

The Ravens will need to play much better to beat Kansas City.

“It’s the first game of the season, so there will always be a few wrinkles in there – that was expected," Campbell said. "You can’t prepare for everything; you can only prepare off of what they did last year and in the preseason. But that’s only so much, so that’s just how it goes. We did things that they weren’t ready for, too, that they couldn’t prepare for that were unique. You have to hand it to them; they earned the win. It hurts.

"We don’t like to lose like that. Again, I felt like we had it, and then they found a way to win it. But you have to give them the respect and then find a way to come back next week with our heads high and a lot of hunger in our hearts.”