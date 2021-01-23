Ravens Welcome Back Former Player, Bring Another Ryan Brother Into Fold

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reached into their past to replace staff members that have take promotions from other organizations.

Baltimore hired Rob Ryan, the brother of former defensive coordinator Re Ryan as inside linebackers coach. Former defensive end Anthony Weaver was brought on as run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

“Rob is a proven NFL coach who brings extensive experience to the Ravens,” Harbaugh stated. “In addition to his passion for the game, he has an outstanding ability to connect with and teach players.”

“Anthony is highly regarded throughout the NFL,” Harbaugh added. “As a former Ravens’ draft pick who made significant contributions while playing here, he understands the culture of our organization and the standard to which Baltimore defense is held.”

The Ravens are currently interviewing candidates for their defensive backs coaching position.

Baltimore has lost several coaches to other teams in the past two weeks.

Inside linebackers coach Mike Macdonald agreed to be the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

Defensive back coach Jesse Minter took the job as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen is moving onto the Jacksonville Jaguars as head coach Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator.

Ryan, 58, is a 31-year coaching veteran who most recently served in the same role for the Washington Football Team in 2019. The 2021 season will commence Ryan’s 21st season of NFL coaching.

Beginning his coaching career at the collegiate level, Ryan first entered the NFL in 1994 as a defensive backs coach with the Arizona Cardinals, under his father Buddy Ryan. He previously served as defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders (2004-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Dallas Cowboys (2011-12) and New Orleans Saints (2013-15). Ryan has also held assistant positions with the New England Patriots (2000-03), Buffalo Bills (2016) and Washington Football Team (2019).

In 2013, Ryan led a Saints’ defensive unit that finished second in the NFL in net passing yards allowed (194.1) and fourth in both points (19.0) and total yards (305.7) permitted.

While leading the Cowboys’ (2011-12) defensive unit, Ryan helped guide Pro Bowl OLB Demarcus Ware, who posted 10-plus sack seasons in both campaigns. Ware finished No. 2 in the league in sacks in 2011 with 19.5, the second most during his career. While with Cleveland in 2010, Ryan helped mold rookie CB Joe Haden, who finished tied for fifth in the NFL in interceptions (six), which also ranked second among first-year players.

Weaver enters his 12th season of coaching, including his 10th in the NFL. Following a seven-year NFL playing career along the defensive line – with his first four seasons in Baltimore (2002-05) and his last three in Houston (2006-08) – Weaver began coaching in 2010.

Weaver joined the Houston Texans in 2016 as the defensive line coach and was later promoted to defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in 2020. During the 2018 campaign, Houston received another standout season from All-Pro and Pro Bowl DE J.J. Watt, who along with DE/NT D.J. Reader, contributed to a stout run defense that led the NFL in opponent yards per rush (3.44) and yielded a franchise-low 1,323 rushing yards. Weaver also coached DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney to a third-straight Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, when he posted nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 21 quarterbacks hits.

Houston’s defense produced 85 tackles for loss in 2017, ranking as the second-most in single-season franchise history. The Texans also had 18 different players record at least a half-sack (second-most in the NFL), and they tied for fifth in the league with four defensive touchdowns.