Ravens Hire New DL Coach

The Baltimore Ravens continue to reshape their coaching staff under Jesse Minter, adding another key piece to a growing defensive nucleus. Baltimore is finalizing a deal to hire Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, further building out a staff that has been actively reinforced on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

The Ravens are close to a deal to hire University of Michigan DL Coach Lou Esposito, per sources. He’ll coach the Ravens DL. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 5, 2026

Minter and the Ravens have made a series of targeted hires as they work toward establishing continuity and cohesion. The team has already added Tyler Santucci as inside linebackers coach and Charlie Gelman as game management coordinator and defensive assistant. Those moves followed the hiring of Anthony Weaver, giving Baltimore a staff with a wide range of experience and a shared emphasis on preparation and adaptability.

Esposito spent the past two seasons at Michigan, where he helped anchor one of the nation’s most consistent defensive fronts. During that span, he ranked fourth nationally as a recruiter for the 2026 class according to 247 Sports and played a major role in developing a unit that regularly controlled the line of scrimmage. Michigan’s defensive line produced impact players across multiple positions, contributing to a defense that ranked among the nation’s best against the run and consistently disrupted opposing backfields.

His resume extends well beyond Ann Arbor. Esposito previously served as defensive coordinator at Western Michigan, overseeing the defensive front for seven seasons, and held head coaching roles at Davenport and St. Joseph’s. That background adds another experienced voice to Baltimore’s staff, particularly one who has managed entire units and game plans rather than focusing on a single position group.

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) sacks Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential Draft Ripple Effects

Esposito’s familiarity with Michigan personnel could influence how the Ravens approach the draft. Edge rusher Derrick Moore is one prospect who fits the profile of a player Baltimore has targeted in the past, particularly in the middle rounds.

Moore possesses ideal size and power for a defensive edge, generating forward momentum with hand strikes and leg drive that make his bull rush difficult to stop. He excels at getting into the top of the rush and overwhelming quarterbacks and runners once he reaches the backfield. He also shows solid awareness of play design and can hold his ground at the point of attack, pairing smooth hand-and-foot mechanics with effective downhill momentum.

That said, Moore still has areas to refine. He occasionally lacks urgency as a run defender, struggles with quickness to stack and shed blocks along the sideline, and relies on early advantage in his rush due to limited hand counters. Improving his first-step quickness and body mechanics could make him an even more consistent threat at the next level.

With Minter continuing to add coaches like Esposito alongside Santucci, Gelman, and Weaver, the Ravens are clearly focused on building a staff capable of developing talent at every level of the defense. As the group comes together, Baltimore appears intent on pairing its on-field personnel with a coaching infrastructure designed to maximize consistency, growth, and week-to-week performance.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!