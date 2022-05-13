Ravens Notebook:  A Deeper Dive Into 2022 Schedule

Skip to main content

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will compete against some familiar faces in the 2022 season.

Here's a deeper dive into the schedule.

Week 3: At New England Patriots

The Ravens had some fierce and memorable battles with Bill Billichek and the New England Patriots over the years. While New England has dominated the regular season, going 9-2, the teams have split their four playoff matchups.

This year's game is intriguing because they will have to contain outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of 2016 and spent five years with the team.

Judon signed with the Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2021 season and had his best year as a pro, amassing 12.5 sacks. He never reached double-digit sacks in Baltimore.

Judon will be inspired playing against his former team and the Ravens revamped offensive line faces a big challenge in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

Week 6: At New York Giants

Do you think that Wink Martindale has this game circled on his calendar? The Ravens parted ways with Martindale as defensive coordinator after the 2021 season. He quickly landed with the Giants where he has a young defense to nurture. 

Martindale knows the tendencies of Ravens offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, after going against him in practice for the past several years. Roman will have to find some creative ways to avoid the blitz-happy Martindale. This will be an intriguing matchup.  

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lamar Jackson outdueled Tom Brady in the Ravens' 37-20 victory in 2019. Jackson was able to make plays both running and throwing the football. He finished with 61 yards rushing on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Jackson also completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown and a 107.7 passer rating. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Brady knows the Ravens' defense well because he's matched up against them so many times over the years. This latest matchup will be a hyped-up prime-time game. Jackson usually shines under the lights, and Brady is ... well Brady. 

