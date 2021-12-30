Ravens O-Line Preparing for Hurricane Donald

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens are bracing for the onslaught of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald.

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has 12 sacks this season and has created matchup problems for some of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

"He’s a great player, great competitor. He really gets after it and does the right things," Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. "He makes the plays when they need to be made; I have nothing but good things to say about him. It’s going to be a test, for sure. We’re excited for the challenge. We’re just going to get out there, work today and try to prepare for those guys. They have a great defensive front, and we’ll see where we end up at the end of the day.”

The Ravens have allowed 49 sacks this season between Lamar Jackson (38), Tyler Huntley (10) and Josh Johnson (1). Baltimore will likely have to use a couple of players to contain Donald, who has a non-stop motor.

“The guy never quits. He’s a finisher," Bozeman said. "He continues to finish. He continues to play the play out; he doesn’t stop. He doesn’t stop until the whistle is blown, so I think that’s one of the biggest things. I know he busts his butt in the offseason. He does what he needs to do. He’s a pro in every sense of the word. I definitely think that’s what makes him one of the best.”

The Ravens managed to most contain Donald in the last game against him. He managed just one tackle with no sacks in Baltimore's 45-6 victory on Nov. 25, 2019. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns, but it's uncertain whether will be able to play Sunday.

In 2015, Donald made more of an impact, managing nine tackles, including two for a loss, and a sack in the Ravens' 16-13 victory.

The Rams have won four straight games and are still in the running for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Ravens expect Donald to play a key role.

"I think every competitor is that way," Bozeman said. "It’s a real opportunity to be able to showcase the things you can do on the field as well. Playing such a great competitor like Aaron, it’s just a great opportunity to go out there and see what you can do, see how you stand up. I think it was my second year that we played them, and I had that opportunity. I looked forward to it [then], and it’s the same now. I look forward to it, and we’ll see where we end up. We’re going to go prepare this week and try to do our best to limit him as best as possible.”