2026 Offseason Workout Dates Revealed for the Baltimore Ravens

With the 2026 offseason in full swing, the upcoming NFL Draft is marked on everybody’s calendar.

But offseason workouts are equally important for NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL revealed its offseason workout calendar for all 32 franchises on Friday. Here are the most important upcoming dates for the Ravens:

Phase 1

The first day of Phase 1 will be April 6th. Baltimore will have two weeks of workouts limited to just rehab, strength and conditioning, and meetings for current players.

Phase 2

Phase 2 will consist of three weeks, immediately succeeding the work done at Phase 1. During this time is when on-field drills begin. Teams are allowed to conduct individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills". Teams are also allowed to line up offensive players against defensive players during this Phase, although live contact is strictly prohibited. Teams can run plays at a walk-through pace, but no real offense versus defense drills are permitted.

Phase 3

These are traditionally known as Organized Team Activities, or OTAs. Each team can schedule up to 10 days of OTAs over the next four weeks, where 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted, but live contact is still forbidden.

In Baltimore’s case, OTAs have been scheduled as follows:

May 18-19

May 21

May 26-28

June 1-2

June 4

OTAs are not open to the public.

Up until this point, every activity that’s included during these three phases is strictly voluntary. However, some players’ contracts include workout bonuses that can be tied to a certain level of participation during the offseason. Since they are only bonuses, not attending doesn’t imply a loss of salary, strictly speaking. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be one to follow during this period.

Mandatory Minicamp

Teams are allowed to conduct one Mandatory Minicamp per offseason, and it must be scheduled at some point during Phase 3 of the workouts.

In Baltimore’s case, the team’s Mandatory Minicamp is scheduled for June 9-11.

Teams with new head coaches, like the Ravens under Jesse Minter, are allowed a second minicamp for veterans, on a voluntary basis, which must occur before the NFL Draft.

Rookie Minicamp

Finally, teams are allowed a rookie football development program post-draft, including a Rookie Minicamp, which must be scheduled either on the first or second weekend, following the NFL Draft.

No specific dates have been revealed for this year’s rookie minicamps yet.

As Baltimore looks to turn the corner after the team’s worst season since 2021 under a new head coach, Minter must make the most of every and any opportunity he gets with his new players.