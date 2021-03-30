Ravens Super-Bowl Odds Slightly Slip After First Few Weeks of Free Agency

Baltimore still one of the favorites to hoist Lombardi Trophy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not been one of the most active teams in free agency.

As a result, the odds for Baltimore to win next year's Super Bowl slightly decreased from 16/1 odds to 18/1.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still the favorite at 11/2 even though their odds also shran from 5/1 after their mostly quiet free-agent market.

The defending Super-Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, increased their odds of defending their crown from 9/1 to 6/1.

The Cleveland Browns are just behind the Ravens with 18/1 odds to win the Super Bowl. (Full list below)

Last year, the Ravens made the playoffs for the third consecutive year despite dealing with numerous challenges with COVID-19.

Last year, Baltimore finished 11-5 and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the wild-card round of the AC players. The Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 17-3 in the divisional round.

This offseason, the Ravens added offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency. Baltimore also re-signed defensive end Derek Wolfe, linebacker Pernell McPhee and tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser agreed to a four-year contract extension and the Ravens brought back safety Geno Stone, who was the seventh-round draft pick in 2020 before being released.

Baltimore is still looking to add an edge rusher after Matt Judon (Patriots), Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Jihad Ward (Jaguars) signed with other teams. There are several pass rushers still available on the free-agent market, including Jadeveon Clowney, Carlos Dunlap, Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram.