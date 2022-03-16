Skip to main content

Ravens Officially Get Compensatory Picks for 2022 Draft, Salary Cap Set

Baltimore now has 10 picks in the upcoming draft.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —  The Ravens were officially awarded three compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft, which gives them 10 selections in the seven rounds. 

Moreover, the Ravens have nine picks in the first four rounds.

The NFL also set the 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million per club.

The Ravens received two fourth-round picks for outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, who left via free agency. They also have the third-round pick from David Culley, who was hired as Houston Texans head coach and then fired after one season. 

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. 

Over its history, Baltimore has been awarded a total of 55 compensatory picks, best in the NFL and six more than any other team.

Ravens' 2022 draft picks

  • First-round (No. 14 overall)
  • Second
  • Third
  • Third (comp pick for Culley)
  • Fourth
  • Fourth (via New York Giants in Ben Bredeson trade)
  • Fourth (from Arizona in 2021 draft-day trade)
  • Fourth (comp pick for Judon)
  • Fourth (comp pick for Ngakoue)
  • Sixth (via Miami in Greg Mancz trade)

