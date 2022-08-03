Skip to main content

Ravens LB David Ojabo Finally Signs Rookie Deal

Ravens wrap up entire 2022 draft class.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has signed his rookie deal, which ends his training camp holdout.

Ojabo was the last of the 261 players in the 2022 draft that signed his contract. 

Baltimore selected Ojabo with the 45th overall pick in the draft. He would have been a top-15 selection if he had not torn his Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day.

While Ojabo might not be ready to play until midseason, he can attend meetings and continue his rehab at the Ravens' facility.

Last season, Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

Ojabo was a second-team All-American selection by the Associated Press.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Man, again, it’s all scripted," Ojabo said about being drafted by the Ravens. "It’s all part of the plan. I can’t wait to work with him, Coach ‘Mac,' and even Coach Osborn [defensive assistant Ryan Osborn]. He’s the one that really trained me up this last season. So, I really can’t wait to get going.”

usa_today_18222239.0

Ojabo is not expected to play until midseason.

The Ravens need their young players to boost the pass rush this season and Ojab can be an impact player when he's healthy.

Mike Macdonald was hired as the new defensive coordinator from Michigan where he helped develop Ojabo. Macdonald also hired former Wolverines defensive assistant Ryan Osborn to work with the young playmakers in Baltimore.

"Oz and the rest of our coaches, they deserve a lot of that credit for developing those guys: [Michigan defensive line coach] Shaun Nua, Dylan Roney was our G.A. [graduate assistant] working with the outside ’backers last year," Macdonald said. "But what we saw with ‘Hutch’ [Aidan Hutchinson] was just a really rugged guy who’s a great player, and we kind of tweaked his position a little bit, and he slimmed down, and it ended up being a great role for him.

"With ‘Jabo’ [David Ojabo], he hadn’t played as much, so we just saw a 6-4, 6-5 guy that could fly, and we’re like, ‘Well, why don’t we just get this guy to rush the passer every down?’ And it worked out for us.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

vs70kufo7c3rgiciq4bk
News

Ravens Camp Notebook: Lamar Jackson Throws First Interception

By Todd Karpovich15 hours ago
KYLE-HAMILTON-1
News

Ravens Rookie Kyle Hamilton Shakes Off Adversity

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
o6vuacq0dqgwaoviflp3
News

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh Looks Healthy, Dominant

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
download
News

Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers In Heated Battle At Left Guard for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichAug 2, 2022 7:42 AM EDT
USATSI_18754157
News

Ravens Camp Notes: Intensity Revs Up

By Todd KarpovichAug 1, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
viiz9alqxz2b2w5l1zyo
News

Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely Learning from the 'Best,' Mark Andrews

By Todd KarpovichAug 1, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
download
News

Deshaun Watson Will Make Browns Debut Vs. Ravens

By Todd KarpovichAug 1, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
USATSI_18754906
News

Ravens Camp Report: Players Rising, Falling Heading Into Week 2

By Todd KarpovichAug 1, 2022 7:18 AM EDT