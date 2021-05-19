Ravens Announce Partnership With BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and BetMGM, a sports betting and digital gaming company, have a multi-year partnership with BetMGM becoming the Ravens’ first official gaming partner.

The parties will collaborate to create cobranded promotions for Ravens fans. BetMGM branded signage will be present throughout M&T Bank Stadium, digital media, and integrated social media content.

“When we began the process of carefully identifying sports betting and digital gaming partners, one of our top priorities was finding unique ways for Ravens fans to further engage with the team,” said Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. “We are excited to partner with BetMGM and look forward to the specialized entertainment experience the company will provide for our fans.”

. BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, “The Ravens are an incredible organization with a rich history, and we're proud to have BetMGM as the team’s first official partner in the gaming space. We look forward to offering Ravens fans new ways to engage with their favorite football team on our market-leading platforms.”

Maryland residents voted in favor of a referendum to legalize sports betting in November 2020. While mobile and retail sports betting has been legalized, the regulatory framework in the state is currently being established.

Jorge Perez, President & Chief Operating Officer, MGM National Harbor, said, “BetMGM’s partnership with the Baltimore Ravens comes at a pivotal time for MGM National Harbor, as we usher in the era of legalized sports betting in Maryland. We are confident that we will provide Ravens fans throughout the DMV with new and innovative ways to experience football season before, during and after games at our entertainment resort.”

As BetMGM continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.