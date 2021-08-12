Ravens Pass Rush Goes From Question Mark to Area of Strength

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Throughout the offseason, questions were raised about the Ravens pass rush.

They didn't replace their top players who left via free agency.

Baltimore also added a pair of rookie outside linebackers that didn't have a track record for getting sacks.

However, the Ravens are putting those fears to rest.

Baltimore added veteran linebacker Justin Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl defender who has recorded at least eight sacks in each of the past four seasons.

The Ravens defense has been dominant throughout training camp.

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike have been getting pressure inside the interior line and that should carry over to the season.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen has gotten more adept at finding seams and getting the quarterback.

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has dazzled coaches with his size and speed and he's managed to get into the backfield several times during the past two weeks, Veteran Tyus Bowser has shown more polish and he's poised to raise his sacks total this season.

Finally, the secondary led by Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters has locked down wide receivers and created more time to pressure the quarterback.

While it's only preseason, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has a reputation for dialing up the pressure.

In short, news of the demise of the Ravens pass rush is greatly exaggerated.

"Certainly, in this league, you’ve got to put pressure on the passer, and you’ve got to affect the quarterback," defensive line coach Anthony Weaver said. We know that, and nobody does that better than they’ve done here, under ‘Wink’s’ tutelage especially. But you still have to earn the right to rush the passer in this league, so players like Brandon Williams, like Justin Ellis, they’re incredibly valuable. And while a lot of the things they do may not show up on the stats sheet, they’re productive.