Young Players Have to 'Step Up' to Bolster Ravens Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The biggest question surrounding the Ravens is with the pass rush.

The team lost Matt Judon (six sacks in 2020) and Yannick Ngakoue (three sacks in nine games with the Ravens last season) in free agency and did not replace them with veteran players.

Instead, Baltimore opted to draft a pair of outside linebackers — Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes — that are expected to make an immediate impact.

The Ravens also have a pair of second-year inside linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — and two defensive lineman — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — that are expected to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

"This is one of those teams where we’re going to have to depend on some young guys to step up and make some plays for us," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "But I think we’ve got a really good group of young [players] who are going to be able to develop and become really good football players in this league.”

Oweh, the 31st overall pick in the draft, is an explosive player that can fly to the ball. He made seven starts. However, Oweh did not manage a sack last season for the Nittany Lions and will need to get more seasoning at the NFL level.

The Ravens also selected Hayes with the 171st overall selection from Notre Dame. In his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He will also need more time to develop.

Queen led the team with 105 tackles (65 solo) and had three sacks despite not having any offseason workouts because of COVID-19. Harison played in 16 games and had 36 tackles with no sacks.

Madubuike had one sack last year but is expected to play a bigger role this season. Washington played in eight games as a rookie, notching two tackles.

"I think we have a plethora of talent – guys that are very, very gifted in a lot of places, who are going to have to step up and make big plays for us," Campbell said. "Our outside rush is where we lost the most, and I see some of our young guys who can really move, and they’re really just super gifted.

"And so, now it comes down to just getting them prepared, getting them ready, helping them develop as quickly as possible because we’re going to have to depend on them."