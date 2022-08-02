Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers In Heated Battle At Left Guard for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ben Powers has taken the lead to win the starting job at left guard for the Ravens.

However, Tyre Phillips appears to be thriving at training camp and it looks like he will battle Powers for that top spot on the depth chart.

"It’s an ongoing competition right now," offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris said. "Ben, right now, is doing a really good job. Ben did a nice job last season. Unfortunately, he got hurt. He’s come back from his recovery from his injury, and [he] came back into camp in really good shape, and he’s doing a really good job. He’s got very good vision, he’s very instinctive, [he’s a] good communicator.

"So, when you do all those things, you have to gel the line together and trust each other when you communicate. So, he’s doing a great job there.”

Ben Powers

Powers was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. Last year, He appeared in 13 games with 12 starts at left guard and the experience should bode well for him.

While Powers has been solid, Phillips dominated the one-on-one drills when the Ravens put the pads on this week. He mauled several defenders and definitely brings an edge to the offensive line.

Phillips won the job out of training camp last season before suffering a knee injury in the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Tyre is a fine young man, too,".D'Alessandris said. "He works his tail off, and he’s growing. We’ve just got to work for more consistency, and I’ve got to help him along the way with that.”

Ben Cleveland is also battling for playing time but he missed the first week of training camp because he failed the conditioning test multiple times.