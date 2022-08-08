Ravens Preseason Game 1 Vs. Titans: Breakdown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will play their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans without their key players.

quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the players that will watch from the sidelines.

Last season, the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason game against Washington and they don't want to risk any more of those types of key injuries.

"We won’t be playing Lamar," coach John Harbaugh said. "I think you can kind of extrapolate who will play and who won’t, and then there will be some decisions with some guys that we haven’t completely made yet. But certain guys … Like, Lamar is not going to play; Mark [Andrews] is not going to play. Those experienced starters … Justin Houston, Marcus Williams [aren’t] going to play. Marlon [Humphrey] is not going to play – just to give you an example of the guys who aren’t going to play.”

The Ravens also have six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list: outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles), Dobbins (knee), running back Gus Edwards (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot).

Rookie fourth-round pick tight end Charlie Kolar (sports hernia) recently underwent surgery and has not participated in full-team training camp practices, while fellow rookie and second-rounder outside linebacker David Ojabo continues to rehab an Achilles injury sustained during his March Pro Day.

Veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel sustained a torn Achilles during practice on Aug. 4.

Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry also will not play.

Streaks

The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015, posting an impressive 20-0 record dating back to 2016. The 20 straight wins mark the longest streak in NFL preseason history, surpassing Green Bay’s 19 from 1959-62.

Under head coach John Harbaugh (2008-21), Baltimore has compiled a 40-12 record in preseason play.

The Ravens are 67-32 all-time in preseason play. 7 Baltimore is 34-15 all-time in preseason home games, winning 19 of the last 22 contests at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens are 33-17 all-time in preseason road games, winning 17 of their last 22 such contests.

2021 Rankings

TOTAL OFFENSE

Ravens: 378.8 yards per game, ranked 6th

Titans: 342.5 yards per game, ranked 17

Rush Offense

Ravens: 145.8 yards per game, ranked 3rd

Titans: 141.4 yards per game ranked 5th

Pass Offense

Ravens: 233 yards per game, ranked 13th

Titans: 201.1 yards per game, ranked 24th

Points Per Game

Ravens: 22.8, ranked 17th

Titans: 24.6, ranked 15th

3rd-Down Off.

Ravens: 36.4%, ranked 25th

Titans: 43.6%, ranked 8th

4th-Down Off.

Ravens: 66.7%, tied for first

Titans: 62.5%, ranked 7th

Red Zone Off. (TD%)

Ravens: 60.7%, ranked 13th

Titans: 63.9% ranked 5th

TOTAL DEFENSE

Ravens: 363.4 yards per game,, ranked 25th

Titans: 329.8 yards per game, ranked 12th

Rush Defense

Ravens: 84.5 yards per game, ranked No. 1

Titans: 84.6, ranked No. 2

Pass Defense

Ravens: 278.9 yards per game, ranked 32nd

Titans: 245.2 yards per game, ranked 25th

Points Per Game

Ravens: 23.1 ranked 19th

Titans: 20.8 ranked 6th

Third-down

Ravens: 34.8%, ranked 3rd

Titans: 36.7%, ranked 6th