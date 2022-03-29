Skip to main content

Ravens Provide Further Updates On Injured Players

Baltimore dealt with numerous injuries last season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are counting on several key players that suffered injuries last season to be fully healthy in 2022.

Coach John Harbaugh provided an update on those key playmakers this week at the owners meetings in Florida.

Here's a breakdown:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley

Injury: Ankle.

Time missed: 16 games in 2021.

Prognosis: Stanley should be ready for the 2022 season. 

Harbaugh's take: “We won’t be hurrying him back into practice by any stretch. We’ll be looking to get him back for the season. It’ll be very important for us.”

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards

Injuries: Knees

Time missed: Entire 2021 season. 

Prognosis: Both players could be back at some point during training camp.

Harbaugh's take: “Those guys are doing a good job. We’ll probably play it safe a little bit with those guys and take our time and just bring them along for the season.”

Linebacker Tyus Bowser

Injury: Achilles

Time missed: 0 games.

Prognosis: Bowser should be back during training camp. 

Harbaugh's take: “I think Tyus will be back for training camp; that’s my prediction. That’s my timeline, so I’m going to stick with that.”

Linebacker Odafe Oweh

Injury: Shoulder (surgery), foot

Time missed: two games.

Prognosis: Oweh should be able to participate in offseason workouts.

Harbaugh's take: “It shouldn’t be a problem at all. That’s one of those ones where you get back pretty quickly. It should be no problem for training camp.”

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe

Injury: Hip and back.

Time missed: Entire 2021 season.

Prognosis: Wolfe should be back at some point for offseason workouts.

Harbaugh's take: “I know he’s a guy who trains and prepares, so if he doesn’t come back right away, he doesn’t have to. He’ll be ready to go. He would help us a lot. He’s a good player, a great guy. I’m really hoping he’s back playing for us next year.”

Other

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in the second game against the Steelers. He is expected to be ready for training camp, Fellow cornerback Marcus Peters had a knee injury in training camp that knocked him out of the entire 2020 season. He should also be ready to return.  

Baltimore Ravens

