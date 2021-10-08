Lamar Jackson '101 Percent' Heading Into MNF Game Against Colts

Baltimore QB has taken some hard shots over past two weeks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice last week with a sore back and then took some hard shots against the Denver Broncos.

However, Jackson was a full participant in practice this week heading into the Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

When asked how he was feeling, Jackson replied: “Probably 101[%]. Yes, sir.”

Jackson is having his best season throwing the ball. Opponents are stacking the box to stop the Ravens' high-powered running attack, so Jackson is showing he can beat them over the top.

Over four games, Jackson has thrown for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions (89.3 passer rating). He also leads the Ravens with 279 yards rushing.

In addition, Jackson:

Leads the NFL in yards per completion (14.36), Matthew Stafford is second at 13.28.

Leads the league in air yards per passing attempt (11.60). Aaron Rodgers is second (9.71).

Is ranked first in play-action passing attempts.

Leads the NFL in play-action attempts on first down and is completing more than 77% of those passes.

Is the first player in NFL history with 1,000 yards passing and 250 yards rushing through the first four games of a season.

The Ravens are 3-1 and play three straight home games, starting with the Colts in prime-time action. Jackson is excited to be back in front of the hometown games.

Baltimore beat Kansas City 36-35 in its only game at M&T Bank Stadium this season.

"Oh, no doubt about it. ‘Flock Nation,’ we’re in the building," Jackson said. "You guys had a whole year off. This is going to be our second home game, so let’s get it popping. Let’s go. Turn up. I know they’re going to be ready. I know the fans are going to be ready. They are ready in the stores if we see them.

"So, I know the stadium is going to be crazy.”