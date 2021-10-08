    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lamar Jackson '101 Percent' Heading Into MNF Game Against Colts

    Baltimore QB has taken some hard shots over past two weeks.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice last week with a sore back and then took some hard shots against the Denver Broncos.

    However, Jackson was a full participant in practice this week heading into the Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    When asked how he was feeling, Jackson replied: “Probably 101[%]. Yes, sir.”

    Jackson is having his best season throwing the ball. Opponents are stacking the box to stop the Ravens' high-powered running attack, so Jackson is showing he can beat them over the top.

    Over four games, Jackson has thrown for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions (89.3 passer rating). He also leads the Ravens with 279 yards rushing.

    In addition, Jackson:  

    • Leads the NFL in yards per completion (14.36), Matthew Stafford is second at 13.28.
    • Leads the league in air yards per passing attempt (11.60). Aaron Rodgers is second (9.71).
    • Is ranked first in play-action passing attempts.
    • Leads the NFL in play-action attempts on first down and is completing more than 77% of those passes.
    • Is the first player in NFL history with 1,000 yards passing and 250 yards rushing through the first four games of a season. 

    The Ravens are 3-1 and play three straight home games, starting with the Colts in prime-time action. Jackson is excited to be back in front of the hometown games.

    Baltimore beat Kansas City 36-35 in its only game at M&T Bank Stadium this season.

    "Oh, no doubt about it. ‘Flock Nation,’ we’re in the building," Jackson said. "You guys had a whole year off. This is going to be our second home game, so let’s get it popping. Let’s go. Turn up. I know they’re going to be ready. I know the fans are going to be ready. They are ready in the stores if we see them. 

    "So, I know the stadium is going to be crazy.” 

    USATSI_16886061
    News

    Lamar Jackson '101 Percent' Heading Into MNF Game Against Colts

    55 seconds ago
    ZJU3NEJN7FAEMJFJ7IV6QUMYVI
    News

    Ravens Linebacker Odafe Oweh Making Quick Transition to Life in the NFL

    18 hours ago
    merlin_179773596_c75c20e9-bf3d-4e86-874f-377ebefe7c7c-mobileMasterAt3x
    News

    Ravens-Colts Predictions Roundup

    20 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 8.02.28 AM
    News

    Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Writes Children's Book

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16886484 (1)
    News

    Ravens Devin Duvernay Leads NFL in Punt Return Average

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16832930
    News

    Lamar Jackson Dominant Throwing the Ball Downfield

    Oct 6, 2021
    USATSI_16748329
    News

    Can the Ravens, Lamar Jackson Find Targets for All of Their Wide Receivers?

    Oct 6, 2021
    USATSI_16886484
    News

    Ravens Week 5 Power Rankings Roundup

    Oct 6, 2021