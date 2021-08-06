Sports Illustrated home
Lamar Jackson Misses Eighth Day of Training Camp

QB has COVID-19.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field as Ravens began practice Aug. 6. 

It is the eighth day of training camp Jackson has missed because of COVID-19. There is speculation that Jackson could have returned to the field this weekend because of NFL protocols. 

However, running back Gus Edwards did practice for the first time after being activated off Reserve/COVID list.

Newly signed outside linebacker Justin Houston also made his debut and worked closely with the assistant coaches.

The wide receivers — Marquise Brown (hamstring), Miles Boykin (hamstring) and Rashod Bateman — also were not practicing. Guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) and safety DeShon Elliott were also out. 

Jackson had tested negative for days until testing positive the day prior to training camp. Edwards tested positive earlier this week.

As a rule, unvaccinated Covid positive tests put a player out at least 10 days. Jackson declined to tell reporters earlier this offseason if he was vaccinated. 

Overall, the Ravens' vaccination rate is in the 90 percent range and rising.

Jackson also tested positive for COVID-19 last year and missed the Ravens' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in late November. Jackson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list about two weeks later and returned for Baltimore's next game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edwards reached a two-year, $10 million extension in June. Last season, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns.

