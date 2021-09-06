Lamar Jackson Ready for Opponents Who 'Figured Him Out'

Lamar Jackson saw plenty of green space in front of him to tale and run for a huge gain.

Instead, he stayed in the pocket and made his reads.

After all, this was just practice and he was focused on throwing the ball downfield.

That's the essence of Jackson: always putting in the work, always willing to learn, and always getting better.

“He’s always been a mature person. He’s never gonna change who he is or his personality, which is what you love about him. He’s always gonna be genuine,” Harbaugh said. “But he’s learning how to play the position, he’s learning what it takes to take it to that really elite level on a consistent basis, and you see it in the way he’s playing.” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told SI's Albert Breer. “Like today, he didn’t run out of the pocket once And he would’ve in a game five, six, seven times, and those would’ve been big plays.

"But that’s not what he’s trying to do. He’s staying in the pocket, he’s trying to make throws—and he’s making throws. He’s been super accurate all through camp, ball’s coming out quick, he’s throwing ropes all over the place. I think that’s probably through hard work in the offseason, he took the time.”

Jackson is entering his fourth year as the Ravens starting quarterback and expectations are soaring.

Jackson silenced many critics by winning the first playoff game of his young career last season at Tennessee. Still, he has his detractors that claim his style of play can’t win a Super Bowl.

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career.

Some NFL analysts say this is the year that teams will figure out how to stop Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson scoffed at the notion opponents can slow him down.

“You know I don’t let anything like that bother me,” Jackson told Breer. “They’ve been saying stuff like that, I’ve been hearing stuff like that for a long time. Everything we have going on here, I’m just trying to win games.”