Ravens-Raiders Predictions Roundup

The prognosticators are mixed when to comes to predicting the Ravens and Raiders in their Week 1 matchup of the regular season.

Several of them are predicting a Raiders (-4.5) upset.

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Raven Country/Sports Illustrated

The upstart Raiders will be playing with a lot of emotion with opening their new stadium on Monday night. It will be a raucous atmosphere but expect a large continent of Ravens fans to be in attendance. Las Vegas will play hard and keep the game close for a half, but the Ravens are a better and deeper team.

Pick: Ravens 34, Raiders 18

New York Times

"The Ravens lost depth at running back when the starter J.K. Dobbins and the reserve Justice Hill both sustained season-ending injuries in training camp. But quarterback Lamar Jackson still commands respect as a runner and passer, and Monday provides him and the team an opportunity to showcase the evolution of their scheme with the addition of the veteran receiver Sammy Watkins. Las Vegas gave up 389 yards per game last season, ranking 30th in the league. The unit hopes to have improved under the new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue, but the Ravens’ experience should give them an edge."

Pick: Ravens -4.5

The Sporting News

"The Raiders will be fired up to open Allegiant Stadium, and it's a big spot for Jon Gruden in his fourth year of his second stint. Las Vegas was just 2-6 at home this season. Will fans make a difference against Baltimore? Lamar Jackson is 2-1 on "Monday Night Football," and he has 7 TDs and no interruptions in those games. He's happy to play spoiler here, too."

Pick: Ravens 28, Raiders 24

CBS Sports

"Of course, the most important move they made on defense was hiring Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator. The last time we saw the Ravens go up against a Bradley defense came in January 2019 when he was the defensive coordinator for the Chargers. In that game, which the Chargers won in an upset, Bradley befuddled Lamar Jackson and the Ravens by putting seven defensive backs on the field for most of the game. That's not to say that Bradley will do this again, but he's one of the smartest defensive minds in football, he's already schemed a plan to slowed down Lamar once and he's had all offseason to figure out how to do it again.

If the Raiders do pull off the upset, Mark Davis should go ahead and give his new mansion to Bradley."

Pick: Raiders 34, Ravens 31

Arizona Republic

"Kyler Koster and Liam McKeone write: "This is the year Jon Gruden’s whole schtick has to start working. And it will. In Week 1, at least. A diverse and talented offense will chop up the Baltimore defense that always takes a little time to get going under John Harbaugh while the defense will do enough to limit Lamar Jackson’s big play ability. In what will surely be a rocking stadium for the Las Vegas football debut with fans, the Raiders will not disappoint."

Pick: Raiders 31, Ravens 28

College Football News

"Which side can do a better job of imposing its will?

Even with the running back question marks this will still be a fantastic Baltimore team on the ground, and Jackson will be just decent enough to balance things out.

The Raven offensive line will do a better job than the Vegas front five."

Pick: Baltimore 30, Las Vegas 20

USA Today