Ravens-Raiders Week 1 Player Notes
Baltimore and Las Vegas battle.
The Ravens will have an overhauled running game and a new starting cornerback when they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
Here are player notes for both teams.
Ravens
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson led all QBs with 1,005 rushing yards in 2020 and became 1st QB ever to rush for 1,000+ yards in multiple seasons (1,206 in 2019). Had 15 TDs (10 pass, 5 rush) vs. three interceptions for 104.2 rating in seven road games last season. Rushed for 71 yards & TD in last meeting. Has rushed for 302 yards (100.7 per game) & 2 TDs in 3 career games on Monday Night Football.
- Wide receiver Marquise Brown led the team with career highs in rec. yards (769) an rec. TDs (8) last season. Ended 2020 regular season with rec. TD in 5 of 6 games.
- Wide receiver Sammy Watkins makes his Baltimore debut. Had rec. TD in his last game vs. LV (10/11/20 with KC.
- Tight end Mark Andrews had 58 catches for 701 yards and 7 TDs last season. Has 17 rec. TDs since 2019, most among tight ends.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey led NFL with 8 FFs in 2020, tied 2ndmost by DB since 1994. Is 1 of 3 in NFL with 10+ PD in each of the past 4 seasons.
- Linebacker Patrick Queen led the team with 105 tackles and was the only rookie with 100+ tackles & 3+ sacks (3).
- Defensive end Calais Campbell is one of six active players with 90+ sacks (92).
Raiders
- Quarterback Derek Carr set career highs in pass yards (4,103) & passer rating (101.4) in 2020, his 3rd consecutive season with 4,000+ pass yards. Has 26,896 career pass yards, the 4th-most ever by QB in 1st 7 seasons. Ended 2020 season with 315+ pass yards in 4 of 5 games. Has 744 pass yards (248 per game) & 8 TDs vs. INT for a 100.1 rating in 3 career games vs. Baltimore.
- Running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,065 yards & career-best 12 TDs last season, becoming 1st player in franchise history with 1,000+ rush yards in each of 1st 2 seasons. Has 218 scrimmage yards (109 per game) & 2 rush TDs in 2 career games on MNF.
- Running back Kenyan Drake makes Las Vegas debut. Set career-highs in rush yards (955) & rush TDs (10) with Az. in 2020. Has 449 scrimmage yards (149.7 per game) & 3 rush TDs in 3 career games on MNF.
- Tight end Darren Waller led TEs with 107 catches in 2020, 3rd-most ever by a tight end in a single season. Ended 2020 season with 100+ rec. yards in 3 straight games. Appeared in 18 games (2015-16) with Baltimore.
- Wide receiver Willie Snead makes Las Vegas debut. Had 126 catches for 1,422 rec. yards & 9 rec. TDs in 3 seasons (2018-20) with Baltimore.
- Defensive Maxx Crosby led the team with 7 sacks in 2020. Has 30 career TFL, 3rd-most in AFC since 2019. ]
- Defensve end Yannick Ngakoue makes Las Vegas debut. Is 1 of 3 players (Aaron Donald and Khalil Mac) with 8+ sacks in each of the past 5 seasons.
- Cornerback Casey Hayward makes Las Vegas debut. Has 100 PD & 23 INTs in a 9-year career.
- Linebacker K.J. Wright makes Las Vegas debut. Had 11 TFL, 10 PD & 2 FRs in 2020 with Sea. Has 3 PD in 3 career games vs. Baltimore