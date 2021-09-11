Ravens-Raiders Week 1 Player Notes

The Ravens will have an overhauled running game and a new starting cornerback when they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Here are player notes for both teams.

Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led all QBs with 1,005 rushing yards in 2020 and became 1st QB ever to rush for 1,000+ yards in multiple seasons (1,206 in 2019). Had 15 TDs (10 pass, 5 rush) vs. three interceptions for 104.2 rating in seven road games last season. Rushed for 71 yards & TD in last meeting. Has rushed for 302 yards (100.7 per game) & 2 TDs in 3 career games on Monday Night Football.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown led the team with career highs in rec. yards (769) an rec. TDs (8) last season. Ended 2020 regular season with rec. TD in 5 of 6 games.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins makes his Baltimore debut. Had rec. TD in his last game vs. LV (10/11/20 with KC.

Tight end Mark Andrews had 58 catches for 701 yards and 7 TDs last season. Has 17 rec. TDs since 2019, most among tight ends.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey led NFL with 8 FFs in 2020, tied 2ndmost by DB since 1994. Is 1 of 3 in NFL with 10+ PD in each of the past 4 seasons.

Linebacker Patrick Queen led the team with 105 tackles and was the only rookie with 100+ tackles & 3+ sacks (3).

Defensive end Calais Campbell is one of six active players with 90+ sacks (92).

Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr set career highs in pass yards (4,103) & passer rating (101.4) in 2020, his 3rd consecutive season with 4,000+ pass yards. Has 26,896 career pass yards, the 4th-most ever by QB in 1st 7 seasons. Ended 2020 season with 315+ pass yards in 4 of 5 games. Has 744 pass yards (248 per game) & 8 TDs vs. INT for a 100.1 rating in 3 career games vs. Baltimore.

Running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,065 yards & career-best 12 TDs last season, becoming 1st player in franchise history with 1,000+ rush yards in each of 1st 2 seasons. Has 218 scrimmage yards (109 per game) & 2 rush TDs in 2 career games on MNF.

Running back Kenyan Drake makes Las Vegas debut. Set career-highs in rush yards (955) & rush TDs (10) with Az. in 2020. Has 449 scrimmage yards (149.7 per game) & 3 rush TDs in 3 career games on MNF.

Tight end Darren Waller led TEs with 107 catches in 2020, 3rd-most ever by a tight end in a single season. Ended 2020 season with 100+ rec. yards in 3 straight games. Appeared in 18 games (2015-16) with Baltimore.

Wide receiver Willie Snead makes Las Vegas debut. Had 126 catches for 1,422 rec. yards & 9 rec. TDs in 3 seasons (2018-20) with Baltimore.

Defensive Maxx Crosby led the team with 7 sacks in 2020. Has 30 career TFL, 3rd-most in AFC since 2019. ]

Defensve end Yannick Ngakoue makes Las Vegas debut. Is 1 of 3 players (Aaron Donald and Khalil Mac) with 8+ sacks in each of the past 5 seasons.

Cornerback Casey Hayward makes Las Vegas debut. Has 100 PD & 23 INTs in a 9-year career.