Ravens Raising Ticket Prices in 2022

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are raising ticket prices this season and for the second time in three years with the average cost rising 9%, according to a letter sent to season-ticket holders.

The rate of increase depends on the section at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens will play eight home games in 2022.

However, the cost of parking costs will not increase. The Ravens finished 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“Revenue generated through your valued investment allows us to sign and retain players who will help the Ravens contend at the highest level, and it provides the kind of stadium experience you deserve and expect," senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman wrote in the letter. "We are committed to ongoing enhancements to your game day experience, which over the next several years will include a long-term capital improvement plan for M&T Bank Stadium to keep it vibrant well into the future.”

The team is not expected to increase the price of tickets in 2023 when they play nine home games.