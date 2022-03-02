Skip to main content

Ravens Ranked High Among Teams Most Likely to Improve Next Season

Baltimore looking to stay healthy and battle for playoffs in 2022.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens struggles this past season are expected to be more of an aberration than a trend.

They entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The roster was decimated with injuries with 19 players finishing the season on IR. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury.

The Ravens also lost running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries in training camp but still managed to finish third in the NFL with 145.8 yards rushing per game.

As a result, the Ravens are a popular pick to bounce back next season if they can avoid the same injury issues.

Read More

Pro Football Focus ranked Baltimore second behind the Jacksonville Jaguars the team most likely to take a step forward in 2022.

Anthony Treash writes:

Injuries decimated the Ravens in 2021. Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were the three most valuable Ravens in 2019 and 2020 collectively, and all three missed crucial time in 2021. To no surprise, Baltimore led the NFL in WAR lost this past season due to injury. The good news is that Jackson, Humphrey and Peters will be ready to go for the 2022 season. 

Baltimore doesn't really have many opportunities to make major roster additions this offseason but landing either cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or Trent McDuffie with its No. 14 overall pick would be a home run, as both rank top eight on PFF’s big board."

Ranked behind the Jaguars and Ravens for the teams most likely to improve are the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and New York Jets. 

USATSI_16976709 (1)
News

Ravens Ranked High Among Teams Most Likely to Improve Next Season

By Todd Karpovich
19 seconds ago
USATSI_17412256 (1)
News

Bengals Are Confident They Can Hold Off Ravens In AFC North

By Todd Karpovich
4 hours ago
5ea0a0daeb054image
News

Ravens Might Look to Trade Down in NFL Draft

By Todd Karpovich
20 hours ago
Brigance-3
News

Petition Started for Induction of O​.​J. Brigance Into Ravens Ring Of Honor

By Todd Karpovich
Mar 1, 2022
pollard-peters-
News

Trade Scenario: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for Ravens CB Marcus Peters

By Mike Fisher
Mar 1, 2022
qkor2e18pg1ethqhxwpy
News

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz Interviews for Steelers GM

By Todd Karpovich
Feb 28, 2022
leonard-fournette-092417-getty-ftrjpg_xfss4ni5gbu11wcc4tt0hqu2r
News

NFL Announced Overseas Schedule, Will Ravens Be Visiting Competitors?

By Todd Karpovich
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_17304537
News

Ravens Headed to NFL Combine in Preparation for Draft

By Todd Karpovich
Feb 28, 2022