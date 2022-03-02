Ravens Ranked High Among Teams Most Likely to Improve Next Season

Baltimore looking to stay healthy and battle for playoffs in 2022.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens struggles this past season are expected to be more of an aberration than a trend.

They entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The roster was decimated with injuries with 19 players finishing the season on IR. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury.

The Ravens also lost running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries in training camp but still managed to finish third in the NFL with 145.8 yards rushing per game.

As a result, the Ravens are a popular pick to bounce back next season if they can avoid the same injury issues.

Pro Football Focus ranked Baltimore second behind the Jacksonville Jaguars the team most likely to take a step forward in 2022.

Anthony Treash writes:

Injuries decimated the Ravens in 2021. Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were the three most valuable Ravens in 2019 and 2020 collectively, and all three missed crucial time in 2021. To no surprise, Baltimore led the NFL in WAR lost this past season due to injury. The good news is that Jackson, Humphrey and Peters will be ready to go for the 2022 season. Baltimore doesn't really have many opportunities to make major roster additions this offseason but landing either cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or Trent McDuffie with its No. 14 overall pick would be a home run, as both rank top eight on PFF’s big board."

Ranked behind the Jaguars and Ravens for the teams most likely to improve are the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.