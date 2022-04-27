Ravens Ready to Make Bold Move to Move Up in Draft?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have traditionally been willing to move back in the NFL draft to add additional picks.

However, they could buck that trend this year and move up to take a playmaker.

"The Baltimore Ravens, another team that has made calls about potentially moving up in the draft," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said.

Baltimore currently has 10 selections in this year's draft, including the 14th overall pick.

The Ravens need help on the defensive line, the secondary and also have to add an edge rusher.

Who would entice the Ravens to part with a few picks and move into the top 10?

There are several options.