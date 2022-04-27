Ravens Ready to Make Bold Move to Move Up in Draft?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have traditionally been willing to move back in the NFL draft to add additional picks.
However, they could buck that trend this year and move up to take a playmaker.
"The Baltimore Ravens, another team that has made calls about potentially moving up in the draft," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said.
Baltimore currently has 10 selections in this year's draft, including the 14th overall pick.
The Ravens need help on the defensive line, the secondary and also have to add an edge rusher.
Who would entice the Ravens to part with a few picks and move into the top 10?
There are several options.
Sauce Gardner, cornerback, Cincinnati
Analysis: Gardner has swagger and his ability to excel in man-to-man coverage would make him a perfect fit for Baltimore. He also would be the perfect compliment to Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Gardner, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, did not allow a passing touchdown during his collegiate career.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rusher Oregon
Analysis: The Ravens need to boost their pass rush and Thibodeaux would be a solid addition Last season, Thibodeaux finished with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss over 10 games. He was Oregon's first All-American since DeForest Buckner (2015).
Charles Cross, offensive tackle, Mississippi State
Analysis: At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Cross has the size the Ravens' desire with offensive linemen. He is also athletic and adept with both run and pass blocking. Cross, however, is expected to be a top-five pick.
Jermaine Johnson II, edge rusher, Florida State
Analysis: Johnson had 12 sacks and 46 pressures last season. He has quick feet and numerous pass-rush moves to shed blockers. Johnson Johnson also excels against the run, which adds more value.
Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, LSU
Analysis: Stingley is the highest-ranked cornerback in the draft, according to several experts. He is a smart player that rarely gets caught out of the position and has the athleticism to make plays on the ball. Stingley would satisfy a huge need for the Ravens, especially if Peters is still hampered by a knee injury that kept him out last season.