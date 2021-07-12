Greg Roman Determined to Get Ravens Passing Game Rolling

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman has managed to put together dominant running attacks as an offensive coordinator.

However, he has struggled to get the passing game rolling over his career.

In eight years as an offensive coordinator for San Francisco (four years), Buffalo (two years) and the Ravens (two years), Roman never had a passing attack ranked higher than 23rd for yards.

Conversely, he has never had a rushing attack finish lower than ninth. The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

Roman is determined to change that narrative this season and believes he has the infrastructure with quarterback Lamar Jackson in place to throw the ball more effectively.

"I don’t think there’s a lot that we have to do from an infrastructure standpoint," Roman said. "There are definitely some things that we’re doing, right now to evolve, and there are definitely some things people are going to see from us that they haven’t seen before. Our staff is working really hard and diligently on that for this upcoming season."

The Ravens need to establish more balance with the offense to perhaps make a deeper run in the playoffs. Baltimore had the league's 32nd-ranked passing attack last season and made several offseason moves to improve that performance.

Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency.

The Ravens also added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the NFL draft.

They will compliment a group of wide receivers already on the roster, including Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, Deon Cain, and James Proche.

Baltimore also has two solid tight ends in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

The team is determined to get the results this season.

"When you really look at who you have to beat in the AFC these days, you’ve got to have talent everywhere," Roman said. "There are some really good teams out there, and I really feel great about what we’re building here."