Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Progressing, Running Route

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After undergoing groin surgery about a week ago, Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is already running routes could be back for the early part of the season.

Over the weekend, Bateman posted a video on Instagram of him doing a rehab drill. Bateman was running routes and making catches at a slow pace, but it was still an encouraging sign.

Bateman limped off the field early in the Aug. 10 practice and was not able to return. He sustained the injury while running a route against cornerback Marcus Peters.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Bateman to be sidelined for weeks, which leaves open the possibility of playing against the Raiders. Harbaugh is "still hopeful" Bateman will be available for that game.

"He has a soft tissue leg issue that's going to be weeks. It'll be a number of weeks," Harbaugh said. "So, I don't know how many. It's not going to be months. But it will be weeks. We'll see where we're at."

Bateman has been impressive throughout the offseason workouts with his route running and ability to catch the ball downfield. He's expected to make a major impact on the offense this season.

“This is tough with it being the first injury in my career but I trust God has a plan for me," Bateman wrote on Instagram. "The future is bright and this is a small bump in the road. My eyes are set on getting right back to help this team. Be back soon.”

The injury to Bateman is a troublesome trend for the Ravens over training camp.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Deon Cain, Miles Boykin, Michael Dereus and Bateman did not participate in team drills.

James Proche pulled up with an injury midway through practice, grabbing the lower part of his back. Proche never left the field, but he didn’t take another rep and it was later revealed he was suffering from cramps.

Fellow wide receiver Jaylon Moore was also dealing with cramps.