Roquan Smith: Humble Beginnings to Highest-Paid Linebacker for Ravens

Roquan Smith was named the AFC Player of the Month after being ranked fifth in the NFL with 66 tackles.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Roquan Smith grew up in a small town in Georgia that didn't have a stoplight.

That didn't prevent him from turning into one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

One day after inking a record five-year, $100-million extension with the Ravens, Smith was named the AFC Player of the Month. He also was named the team MVP by the local media even though he wasn't acquired until November in a trade with the Bears.

"It’s crazy just knowing where I grew up at in such a small town, such a small rural town in southwest Georgia. Marshallville, Georgia, population 1,100 right now, no stoplights, anything," Smith said. "Just being a kid from that environment, and just putting my mind to things and just knowing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. For all the kids back where I’m from in Macon County and all, just knowing that there’s so much more out there in life outside of what’s in that small town.

"[I’m] thankful for everyone that has helped me be in this position that I’m in, like making my dreams come true and living it out. It’s an amazing feeling, and I feel like I’m just getting started. I just want to continue to do my best, and just keep getting better year in and year out to bring many championships here.”



Smith was named the AFC Player of the Month after being ranked fifth in the NFL with 66 tackles over the season’s final six weeks and tied for fifth with six tackles for loss. He also added an interception and a sack and was the only player in the league with at least 60 tackles, an interception, and a sack since Week 13.

It was the first Defensive Player of the Month award for Smith and he joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (November 2003), Bart Scott (September 2006), and Terrell Suggs (two-time winner) as the only Ravens linebackers to ever earn the honor.

Smith is the sixth former Georgia Bulldog to win Defensive Player of the Month and the first since linebacker Thomas Davis (November, 2013).