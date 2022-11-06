Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner.

In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

"He’s picked it up super-fast ... and he’s doing great with it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s translating really more than anything. So, it will be a little bit in the heat of battle; you have to worry about that a little bit in terms of just the terminology in the heat of battle, but everything he’s doing here he’s done in Chicago basically, or anywhere else. So, he’ll be ready to roll.”

With Smith, the Ravens add a physical presence that can make plays sideline-to-sideline. He leads the league with 83 total tackles and is third in the NFL with 52 solo tackles over eight games.



Smith, 25, has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since 2018, trailing only Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who amassed 656 over that same period.

In exchange for Smith, the Ravens sent second and fifth-round picks in 2023 to the Bears. Smith was the eighth overall selection in the 2018 draft from Georgia.

It was a bold move by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, who hates to give up draft picks but it was a move the team had to make to bolster its linebackers room.

Smith's presence will also benefit fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who is already having his best season as a pro. Veteran linebacker Josh Bynes has been dealing with some injuries.

Now, he's ready to make an impact with the Ravens.

"I don’t feel like it’s an all-out cram session, because I feel like I have a nice understanding of everything we’re doing here on defense," Smith said. "That’s part of being a pro, and those guys in the locker room are getting me right, as well as the coaching staff helping me out big time. So, I feel very comfortable with where I’m at right now, and by Monday, I know I’m going to feel even better. So, I’m excited.”