Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Lights Out in Prime Time

The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.

He'll look to keep that momentum going Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

In five career MNF games, Jackson has a passer rating of 123.0 with 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has gone 3-2 in those matchups.

Jackson also needs just 14 yards rushing to pass Steve Young for fifth on the career list for a quarterback.

Baltimore is 34-16 in prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens are dealing with several injuries to key players. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been ruled out for the season after deciding to have foot surgery.

Mark Andrews did not travel with the team to New Orleans because of a shoulder injury. It’s the first game Andrews has missed due to injury in his five-year career.

Running back Gus Edwards is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore will have some reinforcements and activated linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, who have been out with Achilles tendon injuries.

The Ravens also activated wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad.

For the Saints, linebacker Chase Hansen (knee), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) have been ruled out of the Monday night game. New Orleans signed wide receiver Kevin White to the 53-man roster, activated cornerback P.J. Williams off of IR and elevated running back Jordan Howard from the practice squad.

Familiar Foe

The Ravens will face their old nemesis Andy Dalton, who began his career with AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. He is 8-10 over his career against the Ravens.

Dalton has thrown for 1,175 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. The Saints passing attack has been solid and they rank seventh in passing yards (2121), sixth in passing touchdowns (14), and 11th in passing yards per attempt (7.5).

Dalton has 4,507 yards passing versus the Ravens — the most against any opponent.

Turnover Battle

The Ravens have forced at least one turnover in 10 straight games — the NFL's longest active streak. New Orleans turned the ball over 16 times — 9 interceptions, and 7 lost fumbles— tied for the most in the league through 8 weeks.

10-Year Anniversary of the Blackout

It's been 10 years since the light went out at the Superdome during Super Bowl XLVII between the Ravens and the 49ers. The stadium went dark for 34 minutes.

Once power was restored, the 49ers pulled to within two points after trailing by 22. The Ravens managed to hold on for a 34-31 victory.

When asked about the lights for this game, John Harbaugh replied: “Are the lights going to stay on? That’s a good question for the local government there in New Orleans.”