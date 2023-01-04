Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'

They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL

The new deal runs through 2037 and can be extended up to 2047 with two 5-year renewal options. The team's current lease was set to expire at the end of 2027.

Under the terms of the lease, the Ravens don't have to pay rent to play at the stadium but they do have to pay operations and maintenance costs for the stadium.

The franchise cannot relocate to another city under the agreement. The Ravens must also play all home games with limited exceptions at the M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium was completed in 1998 at an estimated cost of $220 million. The stadium has 128 suites and 8,196 club seats.

HOK architects designed both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and the Ravens' home. The latter was completed in less than two years and funded through a combination of proceeds generated from the sale of tax-exempt revenue bonds, debt service paid by lottery proceeds and the Ravens.

Stadium Facts