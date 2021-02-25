More Shade Directed at the Ravens Passing Attack?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens free agent Willie Snead expressed his thoughts on marquee wide receivers in the NFL.

He said they need opportunities to shine, which has been a struggle in Baltimore.

The Ravens ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

"You give any receiver 100+ targets, if they worth a damn, they’ll be considered a #1 because they have had plenty of 'opportunities” to show,' " Snead wrote on Twitter

Hollywood Brown was the only Ravens wide receiver to get 100 targets in 2020. He finished with 58 receptions for 769 yards with eight touchdowns.

Brown has also been critical of the Ravens passing game.

Following a 28-24 loss to the Steelers, Brown tweeted “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)." He later deleted the Tweet, and then went into a midseason slump before finishing strong.

Tight end Mark Andrews was second with 88 targets. He finished with 58 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns.

Snead was third on the team with 33 receptions on 48 targets for 432 yards with three touchdowns. Snead is an unrestricted free agent and has a market value of $7.4 million, according to Spotrac. His future in Baltimore remains murky.

"On a brighter note: I’ll be coaching QBs this spring for Palm Beach Christian Prep," he wrote on Twitter. "Super excited for the opportunity to work with these young group of kids! God is Good."

The social media posts came one day after another Ravens free agent, Dez Bryant, expressed some disappointment with his role in the offense. He finished the 2020 regular season with six receptions on 11 targets for 47 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

"I will speak on my personal experience...I was in a position where everything was already established," he wrote on Twitter. "I took advantage of getting myself right. I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me...no bad blood that’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it."

Bryant, however, has no ill-feeling toward the Ravens.