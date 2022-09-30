Ravens Notebook: Ronnie Stanley Gets Day Off, Questionable to Play Vs. Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Stanley did manage to practice in the previous days and was optimistic he could play Sunday.

"This could very possibly be the week," he said Thursday. "I’m very close, and I’ll talk it over with the rest of the staff and coaches. We’re going to make the best decision that’s best for the team.”

Stanley also addressed the criticism he has taken for not playing.

“It’s not too difficult for me to kind of shut out the speculation," he said. "The only thing that was probably difficult for me was kind of like everyone not really truly understanding what happened before leading up to what’s happening now. There’s a lot of speculation, and there still is, and there still will be, but that’s probably it; people not truly understanding what happened and what I had to go through to be where I’m at today. It was a lot, and I’m very happy, very fortunate [and] thankful.”

Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders last season but never appeared in another game because he aggravated the ankle injury that he suffered in 2020.

However, Stanley has slowly worked his way up to speed this offseason and had his best week of full practice.

The Ravens are desperately thin at left tackle after losing Ja'Wuan James to a season-ending Achilles injury and Pat Mekari to a sprained ankle.

The Ravens were forced to play rookie Daniel Faalele in the Week 3 game against New England even though he had only played on the right side.

Stanley would be a huge boost even if he's rusty.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to answer any questions about injuries on Friday for obvious competitive reasons.

"I’m just not probably going to go there with any of that stuff, [I’ll] just let the injury report speak for itself,” he said.

Ravens Friday Injury Report

Player, Injury, Availability

RB J.K. Dobbins Chest, Full

OLB Justin Houston, Groin, Doubtful

OL Patrick Mekari Ankle, Doubtful

CB Marcus Peters, NIR, Full

WR James Proche II, Groin, Full

Bills Friday Injury Report

OL Ryan Bates, Concussion, Full

CB Christian Benford, Hand, Out

WR Gabe Davis Ankle, Limited, Questionable

T Dion Dawkins, Illness, Full ---

WR Stefon Diggs NIR

CB Dane Jackson Neck, Questionable

TE Dawson Knox, Back/hip, Questionable

WR Jake Kumerow, Ankle, Out

CB Cam Lewis, Forearm/knee, Full

C Mitch Morse, Elbow, Questionable

OL Justin Murray, Foot, Questionable

DT Ed Oliver, Ankle, Questionable

DT Jordan Phillips, Hamstring, Out

S Jordan Poyer, Foot, Questionable