Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — There is much at stake for the Ravens in their Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore needs a win to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. if the Ravens lose and the Bengals win Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati would then win the division.

The Ravens have already qualified for the postseason.

"We feel like we’re in the middle of the fight," coach John Harbaugh said. "You work really hard, you compete hard, you deal with all the ups and downs and just try to – the NFL is a long season; it’s long for a reason. We’re in a position now where we’re playing very meaningful games. An opportunity to win the division – that's really what we’re thinking about right now. This game is important to that. So, that’s all we’re thinking about. Anything else besides that is really not on our mind, other than the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and trying to put our best foot forward.”

The Steelers are still alive for a playoff spot with the Miami Dolphins loss to New England Patriots earlier in the day. However, the Ravens can eliminate the Steelers from postseason contention with a win.

Picking on Pickett

The last time the Ravens played the Steelers, linebacker Roquan Smith knocked rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett out of the game with a first-quarter sack. Mitchell Trubisky entered and threw three interceptions, which helped the Ravens secure the 16-14 victory.

Smith is intrigued by the rematch with Pickett, who has thrown for 2,041 with five touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“If I’m not mistaken, I think he [Kenny Pickett] has only played one – last game – since the last time we played him," Smith said. "So, it will be nice to get out there and really get to see him for a full game. I’m excited about the challenge, and what he’ll bring to the table. I know he likes to pull it down a little bit. So, we’ll see.”

The Ravesn have multiple sacks in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

This and That

This is the 33rd meeting between Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and the Ravens' John Harbaugh. Only Curly Lambeau and George Halas had more head-to-head matchups with 49.

The Ravens are 19-2 in prime-time games at M&T Bank Stadium under coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers over his 5-year career.