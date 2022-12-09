Skip to main content

Ronnie Stanley Appears Ready to Be Back in Lineup for Ravens

Ravens and Steelers release final injury report.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, but he appears ready to get back in the lineup for the key Week 14 matchup against the Steelers.

Stanley has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He'll be a valuable addition against the Steelers, who boast an aggressive pass rush with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward.  

“Just watching him on tape, he’s making a lot of plays," Harbaugh said about Watt. "He’s a tough guy. He plays through it [injury]; you wouldn’t even know it. Both of their edge guys – Highsmith is another guy – they’re both doing a great job off the edge. It’s typical; they always have great edge rushers, and they’re always a very physical front seven. That’s how they are again this year.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury but coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyler Huntley will get the start. 

“It looks like it’s going to be Tyler on Sunday," Harbaugh said. 

Some other key players on the offensive line are listed as questionable. 

Tackle/guard Patrick Mekari is dealing with a toe injury. 

Right guard Kevin Zeitler, who is having an exceptional season, has an injured knee. Both were able to practice Friday. 

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had to be carted off the field last week against the Broncos and is listed as questionable. Queen said on Wednesday that he should be able to play against Pittsburgh. 

Cornerback Daryl Worley is the only Ravens player ruled out. He is dealing with a hamstring injury. 

The Ravens are 2.5-point underdogs in Pittsburgh. 

Steelers final injury report:

RB Najee Harris (oblique) — will play

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) — questionable

DL Larry Ogunjobi (toe) — will play

OL Chuks Okorafor (shoulder) — will play

LB Malik Reed (back) — questionable

