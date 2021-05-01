Ravens Gain More Flexibility With Addition of Defensive Back Brandon Stephens

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens added another potential playmaker to their talented secondary by selecting SMU defensive back Brandon Stephens with the 104th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stephens began his collegiate career as a running back at UCLA. He transferred to SMU in 2019 and made the transition to cornerback.

Last season, he started all 10 games for SMU, finishing with 43 tackles (36 solo), including one for loss. He also led the conference with 10 pass breakups and had one interception, one fumble recovery and a quarterback hit. He'll provide depth behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

“They're great at what they do,” Stephens said. “I have a ton to learn from him just to better my game. I can't wait to get into that room with them and help the organization win games.”

Here's a breakdown of Stephens' collegiate career

2020 (SMU)

Played and started all 10 games as a senior... Registered 43 tackles (36 solo), including one for loss... Had 10 PBUs and one interception... Added one fumble recovery and one QBH... AWARDS: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite... Preseason: Phil Steele Fourth-Team All-AAC.

2019

Started all 13 games as a junior... Registered 49 tackles (38 solo), including 2.5 TFLs... Led the team with 12 pass breakups (2nd AAC)... AWARDS: American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

2018 (at UCLA)

Saw action in two games.

2017

Saw action in 12 games as a sophomore for the Bruins... Registered 182 yards on 46 carries... Scored one touchdown... Had a season-high 83 rush yards and 20 carries against Cal... Caught eight passes for 69 yards.

2016

Saw action in seven games as a freshman at UCLA... Had a season-high 71 rushing yards against UNLV... Caught four passes four 39 yards.