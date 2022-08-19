Hall-of-Famer Steve Young Says Ravens Holding Back Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Hall-of-Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Steve Young made a bold proclamation that Lamar Jackson could be the "greatest player in the history of the game."

However, he keeps getting handcuffed by the Ravens' strategy with their passing game.

“My position is they will never get to championship football without a sophisticated passing game, and that's not anything to do with Lamar Jackson," Young said. "Lamar Jackson is a complete player that is not trained in being a sophisticated passer. They doubled down again back to do all the great things that Lamar does. Great. But until he gets the chance he gets to show that he is a sophisticated passer of the football in a sophisticated passing game that they have invested in.

"Lamar Jackson is damned because of what the Ravens are doing, not because of Lamar Jackson."

The main storyline of the offseason is the contract negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens. The two sides have not been able to find common ground.

Jackson will shut down negotiations once the regular season begins and the two sides will try to iron out a deal in 2023. In the meantime, the Ravens might have to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson so no other teams can negotiate with him.

“And now you’re asking, ‘Why isn’t he paid to be Patrick Mahomes?’ Because they haven’t given him a chance to be Patrick Mahomes," Young said. "So until they do, Lamar Jackson’s damned because of what the Ravens are doing, not because of Lamar Jackson.”

Jackson is entering his fifth year and is having a solid training camp throwing the ball. The onus is on offensive coordinator Greg Roman to develop strategies for more explosive plays downfield.

Young is confident Jackson can run that type of offense.

The Ravens simply have to put him in that position.

“I can’t wait for someone to train Lamar Jackson in a sophisticated passing game," Young said. "I think he’d be the greatest player in the history of the game,” Young said. “But he keeps getting held back by the Ravens year after year because they keep doubling down on this [rushing] thing Lamar Jackson is great at. No question, he’s the best at that. But that’s not the championship football they need to play. That’s not what Lamar Jackson wants to be.”