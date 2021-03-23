Ravens Bring Back Safety Geno Stone On One-Year Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed former draft pick Geno Stone to a one-year deal which will add depth to the secondary.

Baltimore selected Stone in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft from Iowa. After Stone was waived by the team in December, he was claimed by the Texans.

Stone became available when Houston didn’t tender him as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this month and the Ravens did not hesitate to re-sign him.

Stone appeared in two games with Baltimore last season. However, the coaches lauded his potential and he was released because of a roster crunch.

"I think it's just when you watch the film, you watch him back there, and they use him as like the field safety," Baltimore Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "So, he's rolled down in underneath coverage, and they also played him on the hash. And you just watch how he processes things.

"He's really quick to pick up routes coming across. [He] drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly. So, what you do is you watch the guy process what he's seeing as the play is going on."

In his final year at Iowa, Stone started all 13 games at strong safety for the Hawkeyes and finished with 70 tackles, including 46 solo stops and 24 assists. He also had three tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, three forces fumbles, two quarterback pressures, one interception, and one recovered fumble.

Stone was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and second-team All-Big Ten by The Associated Press.

"I've been hit with a lot of adversity throughout my whole life, and I overcame it a lot," Stone said. "So, it's just something that's been put on my plate that I'm going to have to get over again, and I'm ready for it. I'm ready for the whole opportunity for me to play with the Ravens organization. I'm thankful for that, but at the same time, I have to go out there and prove why I should be playing.”