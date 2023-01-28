Is Todd Monken the Answer for Ravens As New Offensive Coordinator

Todd Monken has been Georgia’s play caller since 2020. This past year, Georgia averaged an astounding 501.1 yards per game and 41.1.

OWING MILLS, Md. — The Ravens interviewed the University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same job in Baltimore, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Monken has been Georgia’s play caller since 2020.

This past year, Georgia averaged an astounding 501.1 yards and 41.1 points per game. He also helped with the significant strides of Stetson Bennett at quarterback.

Oh yeah, Monken has also helped lead the Bulldogs to the past two national titles.

Monken has also coached in the NFL, serving as the offensive coordinator for Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018 and the offensive coordinator for the Ravens' AFC North rival, Cleveland Browns, in 2019.

Monken directed a Browns offense that was led by former Georgia running back Nick Chubb, who was second in the NFL with 1,494 yards on 298 carries and eight touchdowns.

The Ravens, though, face tough competition for Monken's services. He is scheduled to interview with the Buccaneers next week and could just remain in Georgia, which will be one of the favorites to win a third straight national title.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is confident the Ravens have one of the most attractive job openings for an offensive coordinator. The team also plans to consult with quarterback Lamar Jackson about the potential hire.

"This is going to be a highly sought-after job; this is one of the top football coaching jobs in the world," Harbaugh said. "Everybody’s going to want this job. So, I’m looking forward to getting started, and it won’t just be me; it’ll be other coaches and scouts involved in it. We’re going to cast a wide net, and we’re going to look far and wide and close. We’ll get the best fit for what we’re trying to accomplish, and it’s going to be a highly-qualified candidate.”