Ravens Training Camp Day 12: Injuries Mount At Wide Receiver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will be shorthanded at wide receiver heading into their first preseason game against the Saints.

Marquise Brown (hamstring), Miles Boykin (hamstring), Rashod Bateman (soft tissue), and Deon Cain (undisclosed) did not practice on Aug. 11.

Those receivers will not play against New Orleans. Sammy Watkins will likely be limited.

This means a pair of second-year players — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — could get the start and have an opportunity to further entrance themselves into the offense.

Several other young wide receivers, most notably Tylan Wallace, Jayon Moore and Binjimen Victor, will get an opportunity to flash.

The Ravens will also likely start Trace McSorley or Tyler Huntley at quarterbacks. Those two players are competing for the main backup job to Lamar Jackson.

Other Notes

In all, the Ravens did not have 21 players at practice — nearly a quarter of their 90-man roster. Rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh did not practice for the first time.

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland left practice after 30 minutes and did not return. Coach John Harbaugh did not provide an update after practice.

Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes limped to the locker room late in practice. There was no update on his status.

Center Bradley Bozeman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley did return to the practice field after missing the previous day. Stanley, who is recovering from an ankle injury, wasn’t in full pads and didn’t participate in team drills.

Cornerback Chris Westry continues to make a strong argument to make the final roster. Heon a pair of one-on-ones and broke up two more passes in team drills.

Cornerback Humphrey tried to punch the ball out of Moore's hands but the wide receiver hung onto the ball.

Lamar Jackson continued to target tight end Mark Andrews, who caught several; deft passes. Fellow tight end Eric Tomlinson was also more active with a couple of receptions.