Ravens Training Camp Notebook Day 2

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The backup quarterbacks once again had a busy day on the Ravens' second day of training camp and a couple of young wide receivers shined.

Here are the highlights:

James Proche, now in his second year, is fighting for a roster spot amid a crowded room of wide receivers. Proche was on the receiving end of a couple of long passes from Trace McSorley, including a 20-year strike downfield. Proche also managed a diving, acrobatic reception against cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

Tyler Huntley had the edge over McSorley as the main backup to Lamar Jackson entering training camp. McSorley is closing the game but Huntley has been impressive, especially with his deep throws. Early in practice, Huntley threw a deep touchdown pass to wide receiver, Jaylon Moore, who has caught the attention of coaches with several solid receptions. Coach John Harbaugh appears initially comfortable going into the season with McSorley or Huntley as the backup: "I was pleased with them. It’s only going to bolster those two guys and make those guys stronger than they would have been otherwise, and it helps our team be better," Harbaugh said.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Jimmy Smith had some intriguing battles. In one instance, Smith broke up a potential long completion to Watkins from McSorley. Watkins did manage a 20-yard reception on second-year safety Nigel Warrior, who is among several undrafted players looking to make the final roster.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey continues to dominate and had an interception on 11-on-11 drills.

Tee Martin, the new wide receivers coach, and Keith Williams, the new pass-game specialist, are thinking outside the box to get the players ready for the season. In one drill, the wide receivers were catching soccer balls and they are incorporating other props to improve route running, including ropes and cones.

Ten players did not practice quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Gus Edwards, tight ends Nick Boyle and Jacob Breeland, linebacker Otaro Alaka, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tackle Ja'Wuan, safety Iman Marshall and cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Marcus Peters, who is dealing with a toe issue.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown left practice early with an athletic trainer. Harbaugh said the injury was not serious and he is dealing with a muscle issue.