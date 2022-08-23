Tyre Phillips Looking for More Consistency on Ravens O-Line

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyre Phillips is a big, physical offensive lineman that has a huge upside for the Ravens.

However, he still needs to develop more consistency.

Phillips dominated the first couple of weeks of training camp, swatting away the defensive linemen.

That performance did not carry over to the latest preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals when Phillips was penalized for two false starts and an illegal man downfield.

Phillips is battling for the starting job at left guard but he has behind Ben Powers on the depth chart. Powers has been a model of consistency on the offensive line.

"[Phillips] is doing a really good job of ... moving in pass protection back and forth, punching really well, not getting bulled," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s done a good job of that. The run game has been pretty athletic. He’s a guard more than he is a tackle, but it’s good to have a guy like that, that can get you out of a jam, get you through a game at tackle if you need it.

"So, I credit him [for] that. But he’s done well. He’s not out of the competition [at left guard] by any stretch.”

Tyre Phillips

Phillips is valuable because he also has the versatility to play tackle. However, the Ravens might be behooved to focus on one spot so he can grow into the position.

Last year, Phillips played in 10 games — four starts at right tackle and one at left tackle. He was twice placed on IR with a knee injury, first on Sept. 14 and again on Dec. 30.

The key for Phillips is to stay on the field and contribute.

“I feel as healthy as I’ve ever been right now. I’ve been nicked up my last two years," Phillips said. "But this year, over the offseason, I did a lot of work on my body, and I feel as healthy as ever.

"I approach every game like that. I approach every week at practice like I’m the starter – if I am or not – just because it’s a ‘Next Man Up’ room that we have. So, every week, I’m approaching it as a starter.”