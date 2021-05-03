Ravens Sign First Wave of Rookie Free Agents

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Just hours after adding eight draft picks, the Ravens began signing rookie free agents to compete for roster spots, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore has kept at least one undrafted rookie making the original 53-man roster in 16 of the past 17 years.

Here's a look at some of the UDFAs that signed with Baltimore so far.

— Ar’Darius Washington, Safety, TCU

In only two years as a starter, Washington showed flashes of dominance in the back end. In 2019, he earned freshman All-America accolades while being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Diminutive stature did not stop him from being No. 23 on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List due to other-worldly weight-room numbers.

— Adrian Ealy, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma

Ealy, a fourth-year junior at OU last year, left school for the NFL Draft with the option of returning but went undrafted. Ealy, a second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2020, would seem to have a bright future in the NFL. At OU, he allowed just three sacks on 390 pass plays in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. As a third-year sophomore in 2019, Ealy was named second-team All-Big 12 as well.

— Tony Poljan, Tight End, Virginia

A former quarterback, Poljan is a smooth athlete who uses his long strides to chew up a ton of ground. Poljan is explosive off the line and has some notable linear potential with surprising speed. Poljan knows how to attack leverage and find blind spots for easy completions.

— Sam Cooper, Offensive Lineman, Merrimack College

He has a chance to add depth to the interior offensive line. Cooper, 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, started at left guard in 2019.

— Xavier Kelly, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

He finished with nine tackles, including a half-sack, as well as two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 87 snaps over 10 games in 2019. for Clemson before transferring to Arkansas.

— Foster Sarrell, Offensive Tackle, Stanford

Sarell has shown the occasional flash on film to keep evaluators coming back for more and remembering his once daunting recruiting status. There are reps where he has a good kick-slide, gets in position and remains attached in pass protection.

— Blake Gallager, Linebacker, Northwestern

Gallager finished as team-leader in total tackles (87) and tackles for loss (9.5). He compiled 332 career tackles, which was the second-most among active Big Ten players in 2020. Gallager was named second-team All-Big Ten.

— Nate McCrary, Running Back, Saginaw Valley State

McCrary could provide depth at running back after finishing with 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons at the Division II level.

— Donte Sylencieux, Wide Reciever, Graceland University

Sylencieux will try to make his mark within a deep group of wide receivers. Sylencieux and Lamar Jackson were high school teammates.

