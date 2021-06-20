NFL Walks Slippery Slope With Vaccinations; Ravens Have Solid Numbers

BALTIMORE — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley made headlines this week when he said he'd rather retire than get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I just want to win the Super Bowl and enjoy these relationships that will be created along the way. I'm not going to take meds for a leg that isn't broken," Beasley wrote on social media. "I'd rather take my chances with COVID and build up my immunity that way ... That is my choice based on my experiences and what I think is best. I'll play for free this year to live life the way I've lived it from Day 1. If I'm forced into retirement, so be it. I've enjoyed the times I've had ... So either way, it's a win-win."

The NFL's new protocols allow vaccinated players to return to near their regular routines.

However, players who choose not to get vaccinated face restrictions, which could affect their salaries. The unvaccinated players will be required to be tested for COVID-19 daily and have to wear masks throughout the team facility and during travel. They will also be subjected to weight room capacity limits and cannot leave the team hotel to eat in restaurants or interact with individuals outside of the team traveling party during team travel.

Sixteen of the NFL's 32 teams have 51 or more players vaccinated. The other 16 teams have 50 or fewer players vaccinated, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Ravens declined to comment on how many players are vaccinated. Coach John Harbaugh said he is leaving that decision up to the players.

"I do have that number. It’s a pretty high number," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s pretty well above 50%, I would say, without giving the exact number. But that’s really not important in terms of individual guys. I think everybody makes that choice for themselves. That’s what I told the guys last night, ‘It’s your individual decision. There are things that go with being vaccinated. There are things that go with not being vaccinated.’ So, everybody understands that, and guys will make those choices for themselves.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson measured his words when he was asked about the vaccinations. He declined to disclose whether or not he received the vaccination.

Jackson did participate in all of the Ravens' voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp.

“Just like everyone in society, it’s their decision, keeping that to themselves,” Jackson said. “But I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from COVID, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it.”