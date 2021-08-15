Ravens Vs. Saints: What We Learned

BALTIMORE — The Ravens extended their winning streak to 18 games in the preseason with a 17-14 victory over New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14.

Here's what we learned:

1. The Ravens defense should be dominant again. The starters forced three turnovers and the team finished with six takeaways overall. Baltimore was also able to keep the pressure on the New Orleans quarterbacks. Safety Geno Stone had a pair of interceptions, Inside linebacker Malik Harrison forced a fumble and Patrick Queen was stellar in coverage and had a tackle for a loss on a screenplay and then managed a sack for a 12-yard loss. "When I get in the backfield, I’ve just got to keep my feet," Queen said. "I’m getting in the backfield like I needed to; I’ve just got to keep my feet once I get back there.” Undrafted rookie Ar'Darius Washington forced a fumble.

2. The offense was almost non-existent without Lamar Jackson in the lineup. The Ravens were also missing two offensive linemen — Ronnie Stanley and Kevin Zeitler — and then center Bradley Bozeman was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Trace McSorley struggled over his first half of action, and Tyler Huntley was much better. Huntley managed a game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left in the game. The Ravens were without wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain. Ben Powers had matchup problems at left guard. It's impossible to draw any conclusions from this game because the offense will look completely different when the regular season starts. But it was not pretty.

3. The Ravens will have to make up some ground in the second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. The starters won't see much action in the finale against Washington. Jackson needs to get back in the lineup against a live defense and continue to develop a rapport with his wide receivers, namely Sammy Watkins, who also didn't play against the Saints. The regular season is right around the corner and the Ravens need to correct some of the issues with the offense, mainly in the passing game.