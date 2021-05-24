Ravens Rookie Shaun Wade Could Force His Way Into Lineup During 2021 Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The future could be now for Ravens rookie Shaun Wade.

The fifth-round pick from Ohio State could see extensive playing time at slot cornerback or in the nickel, especially if veteran Tavon Young struggles with injuries again.

Young has torn a pair of ACL in 2014 and last season, He also dealt with a neck injury that kept him out all of 2019, and has missed 47 games over four seasons.

The selection of Wade was expected to add depth to this year's lineup and he gets more experience at the pro level. However, if Young is hampered by injuries. Wade could thrust into the lineup.

"Shaun Wade, a nickel corner, a slot corner, two years ago really excelled as one of the best corners in football," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "[We’re] excited to get him. He’s played a lot of good football in a very good conference."

In 2019, Wade started all 14 games as a third-year sophomore and finished with 26 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.

Last season, Wade was voted a team captain had a lingering turf toe injury that hampered his season. He still managed to record 35 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown in a seven-point win over Indiana. He was named a consensus All-American and the Buckeyes’ first-ever Big Ten defensive back of the year as a result.

At 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, Wade is a physical player. He put up impressive numbers during his Pro Day when he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

"I've had a chip on my shoulder since the 2020 season ended, and the things that I've been through," Wade said. "I'm always going to have a chip on my shoulder regardless. I know what I can do. They know I have first-round talent and I know I have first-round talent. Right now it's just putting it on the field and showing it every day. I had a lot of things going on, family situations, injuries, surgeries, turf toe, knee problems, people dying.

"At the end of the day, it's called adversity. That's something I've been through. Everybody's got a different story. All you have to do is keep on living, and keep on having fun, do God's will at the end of the day. I can't wait to be around those guys – Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey. I can't wait to learn from them. I know the Ravens have a great secondary for sure."