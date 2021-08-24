Ravens Waive QB, Opening Door for Lamar Jackson to Play Vs. Washington

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got their roster down to 80 players by waiving quarterback Kenji Bahar, which means Lamar Jackson could play a few snaps in the final preseason game against Washington.

Bahar, who prepped at nearby Calvert Hall high school in Towson, Md., had a fairly productive training camp but the Ravens still have Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley as the main backup;

McSorley is currently sidelined with a back injury, which leaves Jackson and Huntley as the only healthy quarterback on the roster. It would be improbable for the Ravens to dress one quarterback for the game.

When asked whether he would play in the preseason finale, Jackson replied: “That’s up to Coach [John Harbaugh]. I’d love to play [and] get out there with my guys, but that’s Coach’s decision. I’m with him, whatever he decides.”

Jackson missed the first week of training camp because of COVID-19. He returned to practice on Aug. 7 and did not show any ill effects from the illness.

He has not played in either of the team's preseason games.

However, Jackson has shined throughout training camp.

"He’s doing great. He’s doing a great job," Harbaugh said. "He looks good. I mean, you see it – you guys are out here every day. You guys know what good throws look like. So, he’s had many good throws, and he’s had some throws he wants back – just like any quarterback. But he’s our quarterback and we have to get everything right. So, we’re working on every part of our football – every part of our football.

"You can’t get all bogged down when you go into a game and one thing doesn’t work out like you want it to and that’s all you think about. There are a lot of things to work on. So, we work on everything every day, try to get as good as we can, as efficient as we can in executing every aspect that goes with it, and I think Lamar [Jackson] is doing a very good job of that."