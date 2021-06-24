Study: Lamar Jackson Is NFL's Best QB in Cold Weather

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens play some of their best football when the weather gets cold.

That is also the case for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who yielded a cold-climate average of 2.4 passing touchdowns per game, according to a new study by the SportsBettingDime entitled Climate and Sports.

SportsBettingDime.com thoroughly explored how weather impacts team success and player performance using game data from the NFL since 2010.

Here are some of the key findings include:

Jackson has the highest passer rating (109.3) in cold-climate games among all quarterbacks.

Jackson and Aaron Rodgers are the top-performing quarterbacks in cold-climate games for average passing touchdowns per game (2.4 touchdowns)

Patrick Mahomes (3 touchdowns), Deshaun Watson (2.2 touchdowns), and Carson Wentz (2.2 touchdowns) are the top-performing quarterbacks in hot-climate games for average passing touchdowns per game.

Since 2018, Baltimore is 11-2 in the month of December, the best mark in the NFL. The Ravens have outscored their opponents 358 to 247 over that stretch, averaging 210.2 yards rushing per game.

“I think that’s when our team gets stronger," Baltimore running back Gus Edwards said. "We have a physical team, physical offense, physical defense. We have to use that to our advantage in the cold weather when guys are less likely to want to tackle, when their mentality is not there. We’re at a vital point in the season for us and we’ve got to keep on going."

The Ravens have also had success in warmer weather games. and have the second-ranked offense in hot-climate games, averaging 390 yards per game.