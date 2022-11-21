Ravens Week 11 Report Card Vs. Panthers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens extended their winning streak to four games with a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Here's their Report Card

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was inconsistent and was hampered by several drops by his wide receivers. Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with an interception (76.5 QBR). He also ran for 31 yards and 11 carries with a touchdown. Grade: C

Running Backs — Baltimore committed more to the run in the second half and finished with ad 116 yards on 29 carries. The Ravens held Gus Edwards out of the game with a hamstring injury. Kenyan Drake finished with 46 yards rushing on 10 carries and barely missed scoring his third touchdown in the past two games. Justice Hill had 30 yards on seven carries. Grade: C

Wide Receivers — On a day when there were few highlights by the offense, Demarcus Robinson was the lone spark. He caught nine passes on nine targets for 128 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews was back in the lineup and had six catches for 63 yards. James Proche had a couple of drops and a costly penalty. Grade: C+

Offensive Line – Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left the game with an ankle injury. Stanley had led the resurgence of the offensive line and his absence would be devastating. However, Jackson said that Stanley was "good" after the game. Jackson suffered two coverage sacks. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum did have a high snap. Grade: C

Defense

Defensive Line — This unit was stout and allowed just 36 yards rushing. Calais Campbell had one of the team's four sacks. Rookie Travis Jones was stout at nose tackle. Broderick Washington had three tackles. Grade: A

Linebackers — The duo of inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen is formidable. Queen had game-high 12 tackles, including one for a loss in the second quarter, and a sack. Smith was second with seven tackles, including one for a loss. Odafe Oweh did not show up in the stat sheet but he was able to get some pressure. Jason Pierre-Paul had a sack and an interception. Grade: A

Secondary — Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 196yards with two interceptions. Marcus Peters forced a key turnover late in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown. Marlon Humphrey recovered a fumble and had an interception. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton finished with four tackles before leaving early in the third quarter with a knee injury. Grade: A

Special Teams

Justin Tucker converted field goal attempts from 32 and 37 yards in tough conditions. Rookie punter Jordan Stout averaged 35.9 yards on seven punts with short fields. Coverage was solid and returner Devin Duvernay was not given much room to run. Grade: A

Coaching

It wasn't pretty and the Ravens had some rust after the bye but they managed to win the game and improved to 7-3. Coach John Harbaugh won key two challenges. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has the team playing at a higher level each week. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman committed more to the run in the second half. The players have to execute better. Grade: A