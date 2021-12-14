Ravens Week 15 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens slipped again in the weekly Power Rankings after losing to the Cleveland Browns 24-22.

Here's the roundup:

This Week: 10; Last Week: 9

Analysis: "Life with a hampered Lamar Jackson could be difficult given how instrumental his mobility is to their ultimate success. Two straight losses feel incredibly ominous heading into a stretch of games that could prove to be absolutely relentless: Green Bay, at Cincinnati, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh."

This Week: 10; Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The Ravens lead the AFC North with a middle-of-the-pack offense and defense because both sides have carried them at times this season. The lack of consistency is the result of the Ravens losing seven starters to season-ending injuries. The defense has been the Ravens' strongest unit over the past month. If Lamar Jackson (ankle) and the offense can get back on track, Baltimore can reach the playoffs for a fourth straight year."

This Week: 16; Last Week: 12

Analysis: "Tyler Huntley nearly led the Ravens to a miracle win over the Browns, but moral victories don't mean much in December. Baltimore's grip on the AFC North loosened with its second straight divisional loss, and Lamar Jackson's health looms over everything. John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson avoided the dreaded high ankle sprain in the loss to Cleveland, and he sounded hopeful Jackson would play in Week 15. Jackson's presence is a necessity as the Ravens search to fix an offense that's been flailing for weeks, and it's fair to wonder if Jackson will be able to attack defenses with his legs if his ankle is compromised. The Ravens will enter the crucible of the regular season in their most vulnerable state."

This Week: 9; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "They can still win the division. Can they win in the postseason?"

This Week: 11; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "With Lamar Jackson banged up and Green Bay coming to town, they have big issues. They've navigated through a bunch of problems, but this will be the biggest."

This Week: 10; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "John Harbaugh sounded optimistic that Lamar Jackson will play this week through an ankle injury. Even if Jackson plays, will he be effective? We all know Jackson needs his mobility to be himself."