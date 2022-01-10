Ravens Week 18 Report Card Vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens ended their season with a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers and finished 8-9.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was playing for the injured Lamar Jackson, had three costly turnovers that were the difference in the game. Huntley was 16 of 31 for 141 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble (37.2 rating). Huntley looked overmatched most of the game. Grade: D.

Running Backs — Latavius Murray scored on a 46-yard run that gave the Ravens a 10-3 lead on their first possession of the second half. That was Baltimore's longest run of the season. Murray finished with 16 yards on 150 carries. The Ravens should have committed more to the run. Grade: A.

Receivers — Tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes and finished with 107 receptions on the season, breaking the Ravens single-season record set by Derrick Mason in 2007. Marquise Brown also went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season but had two critical drops, including a potential touchdown. Grade: D.

Offensive Line — Center Bradley Bozeman had a poor snap that led to a fumble and a short field goal by Chris Boswell. Huntley was sacked three times. Run-blocking was efficient. Grade: C.

Defense

Defensive Line — The Ravens held the Steelers to 79 yards rushing on 30 carries (2.6 ypc). Defensive end Calais Campbell. was a force with six tackles, Nose tackle Brandon Williams also had six tackles and was dominant. Grade: A-

Linebackers — Josh Bynes finished with eight tackles and was a leader on the field. Patrick Queen also had a solid game. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser played well until suffering an ankle injury that forced him from the game. However, the Ravens managed only one sack that came from the secondary. Grade: C.

Secondary — Ben Roethlisberger was 30 of 44 for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also converted a fourth-and-8 in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal. Cornerback Kevon Seymour had Baltimore's only sack. Grade: C.

Special Teams

Justin Tucker hit a 24- and 46-yard field goal. Punter Sam Koch struggled and averaged 38.3 yards on seven punts. Returner Devin Duvernay was a spark and averaged 22.6 yards on five kickoff returns. Grade: C.

Coaching

The Ravens came up short once again. Five of the Ravens’ last six straight losses were decided by a combined 8 points: at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland Browns (2), vs. Green Bay Packers (1), vs. Los Angeles Rams (1) and the Steelers (3). But coaching is defined by wins and losses. And this team faltered down the stretch. Grade: D.